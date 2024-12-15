Left Menu

Centennial Celebration of Raj Kapoor's Legacy at Peshawar's Historic Kaplan House

In Peshawar, cultural enthusiasts gathered at the Kapoor House to honor Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. The event highlighted Peshawar’s connections to Bollywood, featuring initiatives for restoring Raj Kapoor’s and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes. The gathering included exhibitions and discussions on Kapoor's influence on Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:26 IST
Centennial Celebration of Raj Kapoor's Legacy at Peshawar's Historic Kaplan House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani cultural enthusiasts and film aficionados came together on Saturday at Kapoor House in Peshawar to honor the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor.

The event underscored Peshawar's historically significant bond with Indian cinema through a ceremonial cake-cutting. World Bank's allocation of Rs 100 million each for the restoration of the ancestral homes of both Raj Kapoor and Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar was notably recognized.

The Cultural Heritage Council and the Directorate of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized the gathering, highlighting Kapoor's roots in Peshawar and his enduring influence on cinema. Prominent writer Ibrahim Zia showcased rare photographs and insights into Kapoor's versatile career starting from the 1940s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024