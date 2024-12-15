Centennial Celebration of Raj Kapoor's Legacy at Peshawar's Historic Kaplan House

Pakistani cultural enthusiasts and film aficionados came together on Saturday at Kapoor House in Peshawar to honor the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor.

The event underscored Peshawar's historically significant bond with Indian cinema through a ceremonial cake-cutting. World Bank's allocation of Rs 100 million each for the restoration of the ancestral homes of both Raj Kapoor and Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar was notably recognized.

The Cultural Heritage Council and the Directorate of Archaeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized the gathering, highlighting Kapoor's roots in Peshawar and his enduring influence on cinema. Prominent writer Ibrahim Zia showcased rare photographs and insights into Kapoor's versatile career starting from the 1940s.

(With inputs from agencies.)