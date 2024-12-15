Tribute to the Iron Man: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Remembered

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, paid his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his death anniversary.

In a tribute written in Hindi and shared on X, Adityanath lauded Sardar Patel's significant contributions to the unity of India, drawing inspiration from him to build 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Sardar Patel, India's inaugural deputy prime minister and home minister, played a key role in India's struggle for independence and is fondly remembered as the 'Iron Man of India.' The 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, launched by the central government in 2015 on Patel's 140th birth anniversary, promotes unity among states and Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)