Anushka Shetty's Ghaati: A Cinematic Journey of Moral Complexity

Krish Jagarlamudi directs 'Ghaati', a film starring Anushka Shetty, releasing globally on April 18, 2025. The movie explores moral ambiguities and is produced by UV Creations. Available in multiple languages, 'Ghaati' features music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar and dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

Updated: 15-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:37 IST
Anushka Shetty's Ghaati: A Cinematic Journey of Moral Complexity
Krish Jagarlamudi returns to the director's chair with 'Ghaati', a film starring cinematic icon Anushka Shetty, set for an April 18, 2025, release worldwide. Known for its intricate storytelling, the film marks the second collaboration between the renowned director and Shetty after their successful venture, 'Vedam'.

Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi and presented by UV Creations, 'Ghaati' showcases an intense narrative exploring moral complexities. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, broadening its audience reach.

Announcing the release, UV Creations emphasized the film's captivating theme of legendary tales set in a world of moral shades. With a musical score composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, 'Ghaati' promises a gripping cinematic experience.

