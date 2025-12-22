Left Menu

Fabtech Technologies Expands Horizons: Launches UAE Subsidiary

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is set to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE, bolstering its manufacturing capabilities for partitions. The new entity, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE, will utilize the UAE-India trade framework for strategic expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:00 IST
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited Expands into UAE with New Subsidiary for Partition Manufacturing. Image Credit: ANI
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited, a Mumbai-based firm listed on the BSE, is expanding its international footprint with the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates. The subsidiary, named Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE, will be incorporated with a capital of up to AED 100,000.

The primary focus of the UAE entity will be the manufacturing of partitions, aimed at supplying group entities such as Fabtech Technologies Limited and its Indian clients. This move is strategically aligned with leveraging opportunities under the UAE-India trade framework.

The incorporation will be a related party transaction, with no additional interests from promoters beyond the setup phase. To fund this venture, Fabtech Technologies will invest through a cash subscription to the subsidiary's share capital, acquired at face value per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

