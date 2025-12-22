Expanded Search for Terrorists in Udhampur Forests

Security forces have intensified their efforts to locate terrorists believed to be hiding in the densely forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The operation, entering its second day, aims to corner the suspects in the Majalta forests after they reportedly acquired food from a nearby house.

Officials confirmed the operation has expanded to cover roughly ten kilometers, supported by sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance. The decision came after multiple sightings of the two terrorists within the forest, including a report from late Sunday night.

The joint endeavors by police and paramilitary forces now focus on the Chore Motu area, near a previous incident where a policeman tragically lost his life. Intelligence suggests the duo has links to the Jaish-e-Mohammad group, seeking refuge within the challenging terrain.