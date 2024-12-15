Chess Prodigy D Gukesh: Beyond the Multi-Millionaire Milestone

At just 18, D Gukesh from Chennai has become the buzz of the chess world, having recently secured the title of world champion along with prize money amounting to Rs 11.45 crore. Despite the newfound wealth, Gukesh remains grounded, expressing that chess is a pursuit driven by passion rather than material gain.

His father, Rajnikanth, sacrificed his career to travel with him, while his mother, Padmakumari, remains the family's financial backbone. Gukesh recalls the initial thrill of playing chess and highlights the significance of his parents' support for his achievements today.

Beyond his victories, Gukesh is committed to continual learning in chess and appreciates the intrinsic beauty of the game. His recent win at the Chess Olympiad, and even unexpected moments of joy like dancing, underline his unconventional journey. As he celebrates his successes, he attributes part of his resilience to personal values and family support.

(With inputs from agencies.)