Pontifical Visit: Pope Francis Bridges Secular and Religious in Corsica

Pope Francis embarked on a historic visit to Corsica, becoming the first pontiff to step foot on the French island. The visit emphasized the significance of popular piety in bridging the religious and secular divide, showcasing Corsica's distinctive spiritual culture amidst secular France.

The pope, locally known as Papa Francescu, addressed the evolving concept of secularity at a Mediterranean conference, highlighting its potential to foster collaboration between civil and ecclesiastical entities. Expressions of popular piety, such as processions and communal prayers, were encouraged for nurturing constructive citizenship among Christians.

During his brief stay in Corsica's capital, Ajaccio, Pope Francis was welcomed by Cardinal François-Xavier Bustillo. Accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, the pontiff engaged with local clergy and faithful, celebrating Corsica's rich cultural heritage and its harmonious coexistence of religious and civic authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)