Left Menu

Pontifical Visit: Pope Francis Bridges Secular and Religious in Corsica

Pope Francis visited Corsica, marking the first papal trip to the French island, to promote a dynamic form of secularity. He emphasized the importance of popular piety as a bridge between religious and civil societies, highlighting Corsica's unique devout culture within secular France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajaccio | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:33 IST
Pontifical Visit: Pope Francis Bridges Secular and Religious in Corsica
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • France

Pope Francis embarked on a historic visit to Corsica, becoming the first pontiff to step foot on the French island. The visit emphasized the significance of popular piety in bridging the religious and secular divide, showcasing Corsica's distinctive spiritual culture amidst secular France.

The pope, locally known as Papa Francescu, addressed the evolving concept of secularity at a Mediterranean conference, highlighting its potential to foster collaboration between civil and ecclesiastical entities. Expressions of popular piety, such as processions and communal prayers, were encouraged for nurturing constructive citizenship among Christians.

During his brief stay in Corsica's capital, Ajaccio, Pope Francis was welcomed by Cardinal François-Xavier Bustillo. Accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, the pontiff engaged with local clergy and faithful, celebrating Corsica's rich cultural heritage and its harmonious coexistence of religious and civic authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024