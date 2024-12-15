Left Menu

Hindustani Harmony: A Record-Breaking Performance

A Guinness World Record for the 'largest Hindustani classical band' was established at Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh, with 546 artists performing various ragas. This event was part of the International Tansen Samaroh, honoring the legendary Tansen. The performance, led by Pandit Ronu Majumdar, lasted nine minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:16 IST
Hindustani Harmony: A Record-Breaking Performance
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a historic moment as 546 artists set a Guinness World Record for the 'largest Hindustani classical band'. Their performance featured a variety of ragas, performed on nine instruments.

The event was part of the 100th International Tansen Samaroh, an homage to the legendary 16th-century singer Tansen, famed for his rendition of Megh Malhar, which is believed to have brought rains. The performance included ragas such as Malhar, Miyan ki Todi, and Darbari Kanhra.

Renowned flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar organized the record-setting event that saw musicians play continuously for nine minutes. The achievement was acknowledged by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who received the official certificate, with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar among the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024