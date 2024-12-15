Hindustani Harmony: A Record-Breaking Performance

On Sunday, the Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a historic moment as 546 artists set a Guinness World Record for the 'largest Hindustani classical band'. Their performance featured a variety of ragas, performed on nine instruments.

The event was part of the 100th International Tansen Samaroh, an homage to the legendary 16th-century singer Tansen, famed for his rendition of Megh Malhar, which is believed to have brought rains. The performance included ragas such as Malhar, Miyan ki Todi, and Darbari Kanhra.

Renowned flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar organized the record-setting event that saw musicians play continuously for nine minutes. The achievement was acknowledged by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who received the official certificate, with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar among the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)