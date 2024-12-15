Allu Arjun Expresses Concern Over Boy Injured in Film Premiere Stampede

On Sunday, Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun expressed profound concern for a young boy severely injured in a stampede at a Hyderabad cinema hall. The incident occurred during the premiere of his film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The boy's mother tragically lost her life in the December 4 chaos.

The boy, now in hospital, is under constant medical care. Arjun's concern follows his recent release from jail, where he was held in connection with the boy's mother's death. Crowds eager to see the actor caused the unfortunate event at Sandhya Theatre.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Arjun, currently on interim bail, expressed regret that he cannot visit the family due to ongoing legal matters. He assured the family of his support in addressing medical and family needs, wishing the boy a swift recovery and looking forward to meeting them soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)