Zakir Hussain Hospitalized: Iconic Maestro's Health Sparks Global Concern

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, is currently in the ICU of a San Francisco hospital, battling serious heart-related issues. His family has confirmed his critical condition but assured that he remains alive despite false reports of his demise.

The 73-year-old musician, celebrated across the globe for bringing the tabla to international stages, has been dealing with blood pressure complications. His sister, Khursheed, has called for prayers from fans worldwide, emphasizing Hussain's continuing fight and requesting media responsibility to avoid spreading unfounded rumors.

Hailing from a lineage of musical brilliance, as the son of maestro Alla Rakha, Hussain's contributions to music span over six decades. He has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and India's prestigious Padma awards, highlighting his indelible impact on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)