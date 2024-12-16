Left Menu

The Rhythm of Legacy: Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain

Ustad Zakir Hussain, a revolutionary figure in Indian classical music, passed away at 73, leaving a profound impact globally. Tributes poured in from fans and peers, highlighting his collaborations and trailblazing efforts in world music. His extraordinary legacy and artistic contributions are celebrated worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:47 IST
The Rhythm of Legacy: Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (Photo/X/@AAKSarod). Image Credit: ANI
Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned percussionist, has died at the age of 73 in San Francisco, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hussain, a transformative figure in Indian classical music, left a significant void in the music industry. His passing was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the Hussain family.

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, celebrities, and musicians across the globe. Social media platforms were inundated with messages of condolence and admiration for the tabla virtuoso. Renowned sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared nostalgic photographs of their collaborations, expressing his heartbreak and emphasizing Hussain's unmatched legacy.

Born in Mumbai on March 9, 1951, Hussain inherited his musical talent from his father, Ustad Alla Rakha. He gained international acclaim for his innovative approach to the tabla, evolving it from a supporting role to a prominent feature in performances. His global collaborations redefined Indian classical music's boundaries, merging it with world music genres to create timeless legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

