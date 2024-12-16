The Rhythm of Legacy: Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned percussionist, has died at the age of 73 in San Francisco, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hussain, a transformative figure in Indian classical music, left a significant void in the music industry. His passing was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the Hussain family.

The news prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, celebrities, and musicians across the globe. Social media platforms were inundated with messages of condolence and admiration for the tabla virtuoso. Renowned sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared nostalgic photographs of their collaborations, expressing his heartbreak and emphasizing Hussain's unmatched legacy.

Born in Mumbai on March 9, 1951, Hussain inherited his musical talent from his father, Ustad Alla Rakha. He gained international acclaim for his innovative approach to the tabla, evolving it from a supporting role to a prominent feature in performances. His global collaborations redefined Indian classical music's boundaries, merging it with world music genres to create timeless legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)