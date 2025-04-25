NHRC Urges Action Against Pahalgam Terrorism

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed strong condemnation over the recent attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic killing of 26 civilians, primarily tourists.

The attack, which has left many wounded, took place at a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir.

The NHRC has called for swift action against individuals and groups involved in promoting terrorism, either directly or indirectly, urging state authorities to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)