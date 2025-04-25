NHRC Urges Action Against Pahalgam Terrorism
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. Emphasizing accountability, they urged the state to bring perpetrators to justice and assist victims' families. The NHRC stressed rapid action against those supporting terrorism, labeling it a menace against humanity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed strong condemnation over the recent attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic killing of 26 civilians, primarily tourists.
The attack, which has left many wounded, took place at a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir.
The NHRC has called for swift action against individuals and groups involved in promoting terrorism, either directly or indirectly, urging state authorities to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
