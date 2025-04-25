Left Menu

NHRC Condemns Pahalgam Tragedy, Urges Action Against Terrorism

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the recent killing of civilians in Pahalgam, urging action against those involved in terrorism. The NHRC expressed deep disturbance over the incident and called for accountability. Terrorists killed 26 people, mainly tourists, in a Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned the recent attack on civilians in Pahalgam, urging immediate action against all individuals and entities involved in terrorism, whether directly or indirectly.

Expressing deep concern, the NHRC highlighted its distress over the tragic incident, which took place at a popular tourist site in south Kashmir, resulting in the death of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and several injuries.

The NHRC called on the State to ensure accountability is established, justice is served for the victims, and comprehensive support is provided to their families. This attack, viewed as a heinous crime against humanity, demands an urgent response, the commission emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

