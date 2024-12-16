Music World Mourns Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

The music industry is in mourning following the death of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on December 15, Sunday. Known for his transformative influence on Indian classical music, his loss has been felt deeply among musicians and fans worldwide.

The cause of Hussain's death was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The confirmation came from Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family. In a tribute video, renowned flutist Pt. Ronu Majumdar expressed his condolences and remembered the personal and professional memories he shared with Hussain.

"Today's a truly sad day for the music world. Zakir bhai was an artist like no other, loved by all who knew him," Majumdar shared in his heartfelt video. The flute maestro, celebrated for his performances at major festivals globally, emphasized the indelible mark that Hussain left on both his life and the music industry.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, joined in mourning the loss. Ustad Zakir Hussain's almost six-decade career had elevated the tabla to a prominent position in world music, bridging cultural divides and pioneering collaborations with artists from diverse musical genres.

Hussain's contributions were acknowledged with several prestigious awards, including India's Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, as well as four Grammy Awards, underscoring his unparalleled virtuosity and global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)