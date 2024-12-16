A Tribute to Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain: A Legacy in Rhythm

Arunachal Pradesh's leader, Pema Khandu, conveyed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned tabla artist, Zakir Hussain, through a poignant tribute.

Hussain, whose mesmerizing beats transcended borders, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73, his family revealed.

Honored with esteemed awards such as the Padma Vibhushan and several Grammy Awards, Hussain's profound impact on Indian classical music has left an everlasting legacy, echoed by his myriad admirers and mourners worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)