A Tribute to Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain: A Legacy in Rhythm
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain. Known for his enchanting performances worldwide, Hussain passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. Celebrated for numerous accolades, his influence in Indian classical music remains indelible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh's leader, Pema Khandu, conveyed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned tabla artist, Zakir Hussain, through a poignant tribute.
Hussain, whose mesmerizing beats transcended borders, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73, his family revealed.
Honored with esteemed awards such as the Padma Vibhushan and several Grammy Awards, Hussain's profound impact on Indian classical music has left an everlasting legacy, echoed by his myriad admirers and mourners worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement