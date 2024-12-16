Left Menu

Tribute to Tribal Art Maestro: Jodhaiya Bai's Enduring Legacy

Jodhaiya Bai, an 86-year-old celebrated Baiga tribal artist from Madhya Pradesh, passed away after a prolonged illness. A Padma Shri awardee, she played a crucial role in garnering international recognition for Baiga art. Tributes poured in from local and political leaders for her significant contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jodhaiya Bai, a revered Baiga tribal artist and a Padma Shri recipient, has died at the age of 86 in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district after battling a prolonged illness.

The artist was a key figure in bringing international acclaim to Baiga tribal art and culture, and she passed away at her residence in Lodha village on Sunday.

Her funeral was held on Monday with the presence of notable officials, including district collector Dharnendra Kumar Jain and Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu, along with political leaders. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound grief, acknowledging her lifelong dedication to promoting tribal traditions through art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

