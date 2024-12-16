Left Menu

Dilemma Over Nehru's Historical Correspondences Sparks Political Debate

The BJP has urged Sonia Gandhi to return correspondences of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, deemed national property, to the Prime Ministers' Museum. Controversy arises as BJP alleges these documents were wrongfully retained by the Gandhi family since 2008, questioning their reluctance to make contents public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political move, BJP has called on Sonia Gandhi to return the crucial correspondences of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the Prime Ministers' Museum, claiming they are part of the nation's heritage.

This demand emerged after BJP MP Sambit Patra highlighted reports indicating that Nehru's exchanges with notable figures, such as Edwina Mountbatten and Jayaprakash Narayan, were given to Sonia Gandhi in 2008. These were originally with the Nehru Museum, later changed under BJP governance to include all prime ministers.

Rizwan Kadri of the PMML has formally requested Rahul Gandhi for restoration assistance, while BJP criticizes the Gandhi family for a perceived entitlement over the documents, questioning undisclosed contents. The issue was stonewalled in parliament as Union Culture Minister Gejendra Singh Shekhawat refrained from commenting on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

