Left Menu

The Maestro's Last Beat: Remembering Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, the globally revered tabla maestro, passed away at 73 in San Francisco. Known for bridging Indian classical music with global rhythms, he played a pivotal role in making the tabla a celebrated solo instrument. Hussain's unmatched legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:43 IST
The Maestro's Last Beat: Remembering Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who called the instrument his 'mate, brother, and friend,' passed away in San Francisco, aged 73. A stalwart in the realm of Indian classical music, Hussain carved a global path for the tabla, elevating it to unparalleled fame.

Hussain's death, confirmed by his family, follows his two-week hospitalization for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His genius seamlessly transcended borders, blending Indian traditions with jazz and Western soundscapes, leaving a vibrant legacy cherished worldwide.

A recipient of numerous accolades, including Padma awards and multiple Grammys, Hussain's influence radiates through his music and collaborations with international icons. His legacy, marked by innovation and passion, will continue to resonate across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024