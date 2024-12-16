The Maestro's Last Beat: Remembering Zakir Hussain

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who called the instrument his 'mate, brother, and friend,' passed away in San Francisco, aged 73. A stalwart in the realm of Indian classical music, Hussain carved a global path for the tabla, elevating it to unparalleled fame.

Hussain's death, confirmed by his family, follows his two-week hospitalization for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His genius seamlessly transcended borders, blending Indian traditions with jazz and Western soundscapes, leaving a vibrant legacy cherished worldwide.

A recipient of numerous accolades, including Padma awards and multiple Grammys, Hussain's influence radiates through his music and collaborations with international icons. His legacy, marked by innovation and passion, will continue to resonate across generations.

