Cultural Ambassadors: Indian Students Abroad

Indian students studying abroad serve as ambassadors of the nation's values and culture, stated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during an address in Uzbekistan. Despite the distance, these students remain rooted in Indian traditions and promote them abroad, Birla expressed in a discourse at Samarkand Medical University.

Birla's four-day visit to Uzbekistan is part of an Indian parliamentary delegation attending the 150th Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU). The speaker emphasized India's commitment to the welfare of Indians globally, encouraging students to pair knowledge acquisition with values of dedication and compassion. Their efforts, he asserted, would shape the direction of global healthcare.

While in Tashkent for the IPU Assembly, Birla met with Shalva Papuashvili, the chairman of Georgia's Parliament. Lauding Georgia's support for India, he pointed to India and Georgia's shared cultural ties, advocating for enhanced youth exchange programs, digital partnerships, and people-to-people connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)