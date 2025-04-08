Om Birla Lauds Indian Students Abroad as Cultural Ambassadors

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has praised Indian students studying abroad, calling them ambassadors of Indian culture and values. Despite being far from home, these students maintain deep connections to their roots and share Indian culture in their host countries, Birla remarked on Tuesday.

During his interaction with Indian students at Samarkand Medical University in Uzbekistan, part of his four-day visit for the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Birla emphasized India's reputation as a 'Land of Opportunities.' He noted that initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have created significant healthcare sector opportunities across India.

Birla highlighted that Ayushman Bharat's expansion includes private and government hospitals, offering FMG doctors valuable experience. Citing the growth in India's medical research and education, he pointed out opportunities for students in academic institutions. He stressed India's commitment to supporting overseas Indian students through initiatives like the 'Help' portal and active embassy involvement.

Birla expressed that Indian physicians globally enhance healthcare systems with their knowledge. He urged students to embrace values such as dedication and compassion, contributing to global healthcare advancement. As representatives of India, they play a pivotal role in strengthening ties between India and Uzbekistan.

Om Birla also engaged with the Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan. Impressed by their affection for India, he said their efforts enhance India's global status. He underscored India's rapid economic growth and innovation, encouraging the Diaspora to leverage opportunities for 'Viksit Bharat' through investment and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)