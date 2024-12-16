The Final Beat: Remembering Zakir Hussain, the Maestro of Tabla

Zakir Hussain, the extraordinary tabla maestro who described the instrument as his 'mate, brother and friend,' passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73. His influential career, stretching over six decades, made him a symbol of musical universality.

Suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the globally celebrated musician died peacefully with his family by his side. Hussain's legacy is a tapestry of cultural bridges, expressed through his mastery of both Indian and Western musical forms.

Hussain's collaborations with global artists not only popularized the tabla worldwide but also set new standards of cross-cultural musical fusion. His passing leaves a void in the music world but his influence will resonate for generations to come.

