The Final Beat: Remembering Zakir Hussain, the Maestro of Tabla

Zakir Hussain, the globally renowned tabla maestro, passed away at 73. A cultural ambassador renowned for his rhythmic brilliance, Hussain transformed the tabla into a global sensation. His collaborations and performances spanned a career marked by innovation and cultural fusion, leaving an indelible impact on the world of music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:02 IST
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Zakir Hussain, the extraordinary tabla maestro who described the instrument as his 'mate, brother and friend,' passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73. His influential career, stretching over six decades, made him a symbol of musical universality.

Suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the globally celebrated musician died peacefully with his family by his side. Hussain's legacy is a tapestry of cultural bridges, expressed through his mastery of both Indian and Western musical forms.

Hussain's collaborations with global artists not only popularized the tabla worldwide but also set new standards of cross-cultural musical fusion. His passing leaves a void in the music world but his influence will resonate for generations to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

