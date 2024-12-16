Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Gukesh's Chess Triumph: A Tale of Strategy and Support

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh, with the aid of mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, became the youngest chess world champion. His victory over China's Ding Liren is attributed to strategic brilliance and managing emotional pressure. Welcomed warmly in India, Gukesh credits his success to Upton, supportive family, and Tamil Nadu's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:17 IST
In an extraordinary display of skill and mental fortitude, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh scripted history by becoming the youngest ever chess world champion, defeating China's Ding Liren. At only 18 years old, Gukesh attributes his success not only to his chess strategy but also to his ability to handle emotional pressure.

This remarkable triumph was celebrated in India as Gukesh returned home to a rousing welcome. He publicly thanked his mental conditioning coach, Paddy Upton, whose guidance he credits for his unprecedented victory. Upton, renowned for his work with elite athletes, played a key role in Gukesh's preparations for the world championship.

Gukesh also expressed gratitude towards Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for their support in his chess journey. The government's encouragement and sponsorship were pivotal in his development, he noted, hoping such backing could nurture more chess talents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

