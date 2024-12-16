Left Menu

Wriver Unveils Cutting-Edge Experience Centre in Gurgaon

Wriver, a luxury furniture leader, launches its 24,000 sq ft Experience Centre in Gurgaon, showcasing innovative design and sustainable craftsmanship. The space features curated zones and interactive areas, fostering creativity and collaboration among architects, designers, and homeowners. The centre reinforces Wriver's global leadership in luxury interiors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wriver, a renowned name in luxury furniture, has announced the grand opening of its Experience Centre in Gurgaon, an expansive 24,000 square feet hub designed to offer an immersive journey into the world of exquisite design and craftsmanship.

The Experience Centre, envisioned by Wriver Design Studio, stands as a testament to architectural and interior brilliance. Its impressive exterior, featuring bold vertical louvres, leads into welcoming interiors where Wriver's furniture collections take the spotlight. Guests are invited to explore multiple levels showcasing iconic pieces such as the Lithic Series, noted for its innovative use of upcycled materials in the Pesta Mosaico finish, highlighting Wriver's dedication to sustainable luxury.

The opening event was a celebration of creativity, with industry leaders and design enthusiasts in attendance, enjoying live performances and exclusive previews of Wriver's future collections. With this launch, Wriver reinforces its status as a global leader, offering a dynamic hub for innovation in luxury living.

