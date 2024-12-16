Theatre Triumph: META's 20th Anniversary With NCPA

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai is gearing up to present a four-day theatrical feast by showcasing four award-winning plays from the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Festival. Scheduled from December 19th to 22nd, 2024, this event marks the first collaborative effort between META and NCPA as they celebrate the festival's 20th anniversary.

The festival features plays in Hindi, Assamese, and Bundeli languages, offering diverse narratives that tackle themes such as morality, societal violence, and personal grief. The lineup includes works like 'Andha Yug,' 'Agarbatti,' 'Raghunath,' and 'Do You Know This Song,' each bringing unique stories to the stage.

Complementing the performances are workshops and discussions designed to deepen audience engagement with theatrical arts. Key figures from NCPA, Mahindra Group, and Teamwork Arts emphasized the transformative power of theater and its ability to provide a platform for both established and emerging voices in the Indian arts scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)