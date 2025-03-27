Thrilling Week in Sports: Upsets, Promotions, and Unforgettable Plays

The Los Angeles Dodgers start their season with high hopes of securing another championship, as the Mets and Yankees aim to shake things up in the MLB. The Dodgers beat the Yankees in the Fall Classic last year and have begun strong this season, sweeping the Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

After seven challenging years in the minors and off-seasons at a grocery store, Hayden Senger steps into the spotlight with his MLB debut for the New York Mets. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson's hat trick guides the Dallas Stars to victory, maintaining their playoff aspirations in the NHL.

In drama-filled NBA action, LeBron James' latest magic moment saw him clinch a last-second victory for the Lakers. In figure skating, American Alysa Liu leads after the short program in the World Championships, while in tennis, Danielle Collins not only competed but also rescued an injured dog that she has promised to adopt.

