Priyanka Gandhi's Symbolic Gesture in Parliament and Global Condolences for Zakir Hussain

In a display of support for Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag emblazoned with 'Palestine' to Parliament, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Monday also marked a day of mourning as leaders from various political backgrounds, including the President and Prime Minister of India, expressed their condolences over the passing of renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. The virtuoso's contributions to global music have left a lasting legacy.

In other developments, India and Sri Lanka committed to strengthening their defense, energy, and trade relations. Meanwhile, debates arose in Parliament over the government's economic performance and women's safety challenges in Delhi, underscoring continuing domestic concerns.

