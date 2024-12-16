Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Symbolic Gesture in Parliament and Global Condolences for Zakir Hussain

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra displayed solidarity with Palestine by carrying a bag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it to Parliament, while leaders across political divides paid tribute to the late tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain. Discussions spanned a range of topics, including India-Sri Lanka relations and women's safety in Delhi.

Updated: 16-12-2024 18:06 IST
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of support for Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag emblazoned with 'Palestine' to Parliament, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Monday also marked a day of mourning as leaders from various political backgrounds, including the President and Prime Minister of India, expressed their condolences over the passing of renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. The virtuoso's contributions to global music have left a lasting legacy.

In other developments, India and Sri Lanka committed to strengthening their defense, energy, and trade relations. Meanwhile, debates arose in Parliament over the government's economic performance and women's safety challenges in Delhi, underscoring continuing domestic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

