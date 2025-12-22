AAP Unveils Alleged Lapse in GRAP-IV Compliance Amidst Delhi Pollution Crisis

Amidst the ongoing pollution crisis in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bharadwaj released a video alleging non-compliance with GRAP-IV by BJP. Bharadwaj's accusations highlight a brick plant operating within the Kondli Sewage Treatment Plant, allegedly flouting restrictions intended to combat pollution.

The video followed an inspection by Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who claimed a sludge management plant by SSP Private Limited was operational on the site. Kumar criticized the brazen rule violations and instructed staff at the premises to halt operations immediately, indicating the lack of enforcement.

In response, Delhi Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa asserted that GRAP-IV measures have been effective, despite adverse weather conditions. Sirsa emphasized ongoing actions against violators, indicating polluting factories will be sealed. Additionally, industries missing the October 31 deadline for OCEM applications face immediate sealing.

(With inputs from agencies.)