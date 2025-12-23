Delhi Pollution Crisis: Blame Game Intensifies Between L-G and AAP

In a growing political feud, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accused AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of 'gross indifference' toward the capital's air pollution crisis.

Saxena claims that Kejriwal's administration failed to take effective measures to curb pollution, instead blaming neighboring states and the central government, contributing to worsening conditions.

The conflict intensifies as Saxena outlines various neglects by Kejriwal's government, including infrastructure mismanagement and hindrance of central development projects, while Kejriwal has yet to respond.