Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Zakir Hussain

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday expressed their sadness over the passing of the tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.

Bagade, in a heartfelt statement, hailed Hussain as the pride of India, stating, "His death is the end of an era. It is an irreparable loss to the field of music." Zakir Hussain, celebrated for embodying the universality of music in his extensive 60-year-long career, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at a hospital in San Francisco on Monday morning, at the age of 73.

The tabla virtuoso had been hospitalized for two weeks, with his condition worsening, which necessitated a shift to intensive care. Chief Minister Sharma termed Hussain's passing as extremely sad, emphasizing that his departure is a significant loss to Indian classical music globally. He extended condolences to Hussain's family, disciples, and countless fans.

