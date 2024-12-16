Left Menu

Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, an esteemed tabla maestro, passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. His death marks an end of an era in Indian classical music, leaving a profound impact. Rajasthan leaders mourn his loss, highlighting his contributions and universality in music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:46 IST
  India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday expressed their sadness over the passing of the tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.

Bagade, in a heartfelt statement, hailed Hussain as the pride of India, stating, "His death is the end of an era. It is an irreparable loss to the field of music." Zakir Hussain, celebrated for embodying the universality of music in his extensive 60-year-long career, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at a hospital in San Francisco on Monday morning, at the age of 73.

The tabla virtuoso had been hospitalized for two weeks, with his condition worsening, which necessitated a shift to intensive care. Chief Minister Sharma termed Hussain's passing as extremely sad, emphasizing that his departure is a significant loss to Indian classical music globally. He extended condolences to Hussain's family, disciples, and countless fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

