Colorful Tradition Begins: Mumbai Police Lead Mahim Urs Celebration

The annual Urs celebration at Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Dargah in Mumbai's Mahim area commenced with grandeur, as Mumbai police presented the first 'chadar'. Tight security was in place as officials donned colorful traditional attire for the 'sandal' procession to the dargah.

Senior inspector Vinayak Vetal explained the ceremonial traditions, such as the 'salami' and 'chadar' offering, emphasizing the practice's historical roots from the British era. Preparation for the Urs began three months ago, highlighting its significance irrespective of religion or caste, attracting thousands over 10 days.

Sohail Khandwani, the dargah's managing trustee, noted the milestone 611th anniversary of Saint Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi's passing. With extensive support from local authorities and corporations, the event expects 400 'sandals' and over seven lakh visitors, reflecting the enduring cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)