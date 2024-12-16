Left Menu

Colorful Tradition Begins: Mumbai Police Lead Mahim Urs Celebration

The Mumbai police kick-started the 10-day Urs celebration at Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Dargah in Mahim with a traditional 'chadar'. Officers donned festive attire for the sandal procession, marking the 611th death anniversary of the saint. Over seven lakh visitors are expected at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:58 IST
Colorful Tradition Begins: Mumbai Police Lead Mahim Urs Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Urs celebration at Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Dargah in Mumbai's Mahim area commenced with grandeur, as Mumbai police presented the first 'chadar'. Tight security was in place as officials donned colorful traditional attire for the 'sandal' procession to the dargah.

Senior inspector Vinayak Vetal explained the ceremonial traditions, such as the 'salami' and 'chadar' offering, emphasizing the practice's historical roots from the British era. Preparation for the Urs began three months ago, highlighting its significance irrespective of religion or caste, attracting thousands over 10 days.

Sohail Khandwani, the dargah's managing trustee, noted the milestone 611th anniversary of Saint Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi's passing. With extensive support from local authorities and corporations, the event expects 400 'sandals' and over seven lakh visitors, reflecting the enduring cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024