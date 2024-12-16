Encyclopedia of the Forest: Environmental Pioneer Tulasi Gouda Passes Away

Tulasi Gouda, a pioneering environmental activist and Padma Shri award recipient, passed away in her Honnalli village home, Uttara district, at the age of 86. According to official sources, she succumbed to age-related health issues.

An esteemed member of the Halakki tribe, Gouda left behind a legacy of over 30,000 planted saplings, earning the nickname 'Encyclopedia of the Forest' due to her extensive knowledge of plant and herb species. She was honored with the Padma Shri award in 2021 for her environmental contributions. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his condolences and lauded her life's work.

In a post on 'X', Siddaramaiah expressed, "I am saddened by the passing of Tulasi Gouda, an environmentalist who tirelessly nurtured countless trees in Honnalli, Ankola taluk. She dedicated her life to forestry work, even as a daily wage laborer, and continued after retiring. Her contribution merited the Padma Shri honor. May her soul rest in peace."

(With inputs from agencies.)