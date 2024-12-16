Left Menu

Daring Cave Rescue: The Race to Save Ottavia Piana

A complex rescue operation is underway in Italy to save cave explorer Ottavia Piana, who was injured after a fall in the Bueno Fonteno cave. Despite multiple traumas, she remains responsive. Rescuers are using explosives to breach the cave and estimate an uncertain timeline for her rescue.

Updated: 16-12-2024 23:31 IST
A major rescue operation is underway northeast of Bergamo, Italy, where a woman became trapped in a cave following a fall. The woman, Ottavia Piana, 32, was exploring the Bueno Fonteno cave with a group when she was injured.

Despite the multiple traumas to her face, ribs, and knee, rescuers found Piana alert when they reached her late Sunday. They are working to free her from a section of the cave where temperatures range between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius amidst high humidity.

The operation, involving 20 technicians inside the cave and dozens more on the surface, is making use of small explosives to try and breach the last 100 meters needed to reach Piana. Spokesman Mauro Guiducci notes the difficulty and unpredictability of such a complex rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

