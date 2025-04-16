Left Menu

Honoring India's Forgotten Explorers and Bravehearts

Gen Anil Chauhan called for recognition of 19th-century Indian explorers and celebrated contemporary recipients of the MacGregor Memorial Medal at USI. The event also saw the launch of the book 'Bravest of the Brave' about Naib Subedar Chuni Lal's heroics, further honoring military valor and sacrifice.


Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has urged the United Service Institution (USI) to consider awarding the MacGregor Memorial Medal to Indian explorers from the 19th century. These pioneers, labeled as 'pundits,' conducted strategic reconnaissance in areas such as Tibet and Ladakh during British rule.

The event was marked by the awarding of the 2023 and 2024 MacGregor Memorial Medals to four individuals from the armed forces in recognition of their outstanding contributions. The ceremony also included the launch of a book chronicling the life of Naib Subedar Chuni Lal, a legendary soldier.

The MacGregor Memorial Medal, established in 1888, commemorates significant contributions to national security and exploration. After independence, it expanded to recognize military adventure activities. Gen Chauhan highlighted the need to acknowledge India's under-recognized explorers, whose exploits predated the medal's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

