Zakir Hussain's Legacy & Music Industry Developments

Zakir Hussain, a renowned tabla maestro, has passed away at 73 due to lung disease. Virgin Music Group announces a $775 million purchase of Downtown Music. Tim Cook and Rebecca Ferguson reveal new seasons of the sci-fi series 'Silo' during a set visit in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:32 IST
Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has sadly passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital, due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. Hussain was celebrated for his unparalleled skills and was a pivotal figure in contemporary world music.

In business news, Virgin Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group, has declared its intention to acquire Downtown Music for $775 million. Founded as a music publishing company in 2007, Downtown Music works with thousands of business clients and millions of creators worldwide.

Entertainment fans have reason to rejoice as Tim Cook, alongside actress and producer Rebecca Ferguson, has announced that the sci-fi series 'Silo' will be returning for two more seasons. The announcement took place on the 'Silo' set in the UK, where the third season is currently in production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

