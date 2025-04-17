Left Menu

Daring Heist Shocks LA: Burglars Tunnel into Jewellery Store

Burglars conducted a sophisticated heist at Love Jewels in Los Angeles, tunneling through concrete to steal merchandise worth up to $20 million. They bypassed security measures, and the theft wasn't discovered until the next day. The store suffered extensive damage and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:25 IST
Daring Heist Shocks LA: Burglars Tunnel into Jewellery Store
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking display of criminal ingenuity, burglars tunnelled through a concrete wall to plunder Love Jewels, a jewellery store in Los Angeles' prominent jewellery district, making off with at least USD 10 million worth of merchandise, police reported.

The audacious heist unfolded around 9:30 pm on Sunday, where suspects exploited their way into the store via a large hole drilled from a property next door.

According to Officer David Cuellar from the LA Police Department, security cameras had been disabled, and no alarms were triggered. The store's owners, uninsured, estimate their losses to approximate USD 20 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025