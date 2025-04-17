Daring Heist Shocks LA: Burglars Tunnel into Jewellery Store
Burglars conducted a sophisticated heist at Love Jewels in Los Angeles, tunneling through concrete to steal merchandise worth up to $20 million. They bypassed security measures, and the theft wasn't discovered until the next day. The store suffered extensive damage and an investigation is underway.
In a shocking display of criminal ingenuity, burglars tunnelled through a concrete wall to plunder Love Jewels, a jewellery store in Los Angeles' prominent jewellery district, making off with at least USD 10 million worth of merchandise, police reported.
The audacious heist unfolded around 9:30 pm on Sunday, where suspects exploited their way into the store via a large hole drilled from a property next door.
According to Officer David Cuellar from the LA Police Department, security cameras had been disabled, and no alarms were triggered. The store's owners, uninsured, estimate their losses to approximate USD 20 million.
