Daring Heist Shocks LA: Burglars Tunnel into Jewellery Store

In a shocking display of criminal ingenuity, burglars tunnelled through a concrete wall to plunder Love Jewels, a jewellery store in Los Angeles' prominent jewellery district, making off with at least USD 10 million worth of merchandise, police reported.

The audacious heist unfolded around 9:30 pm on Sunday, where suspects exploited their way into the store via a large hole drilled from a property next door.

According to Officer David Cuellar from the LA Police Department, security cameras had been disabled, and no alarms were triggered. The store's owners, uninsured, estimate their losses to approximate USD 20 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)