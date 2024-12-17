The White Lotus Returns: Season 3 Unveils New Dimensions

The highly anticipated third season of HBO's critically acclaimed series, 'The White Lotus,' is set to premiere on February 16. This latest installment promises to captivate audiences with a brand-new ensemble cast.

Among those joining this season are Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and others, marking a fresh dynamic in the show's exploration of human interaction.

Returning viewers will be familiar with the show's intriguing format, which, each season, delves into the complex relationships between guests and employees at a luxury resort. For this season, the action moves to an exclusive Thai resort. Natasha Rothwell returns as spa manager Belinda Lindsey, bringing back one of the first season's memorable characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)