Enlightenment: Unraveling Simplicity and Inner Journey

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's latest literary offering, 'Enlightenment: A New Beginning', reveals the essence of enlightenment as an intrinsic journey rather than a far-off achievement.

Released under the Penguin Ananda imprint, the book is infused with the author's trademark wit and wisdom, tackling myths and addressing common misconceptions.

Vasudev urges readers to understand enlightenment as a simple, innate process within us, often overlooked due to its simplicity, contrary to its complex portrayal in contemporary culture.

