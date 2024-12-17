Left Menu

Enlightenment: Unraveling Simplicity and Inner Journey

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's new book, entitled 'Enlightenment: A New Beginning', explores enlightenment as an inherent process rather than a distant aspiration. Published by Penguin Ananda, it dispels myths and urges readers to experience life's authenticity. The book provides insights into how modern perceptions of enlightenment have complicated a simple, natural process.

  • Country:
  • India

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's latest literary offering, 'Enlightenment: A New Beginning', reveals the essence of enlightenment as an intrinsic journey rather than a far-off achievement.

Released under the Penguin Ananda imprint, the book is infused with the author's trademark wit and wisdom, tackling myths and addressing common misconceptions.

Vasudev urges readers to understand enlightenment as a simple, innate process within us, often overlooked due to its simplicity, contrary to its complex portrayal in contemporary culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

