Historic Restoration: Reviving Puri's Sacred Ratna Bhandar

The Archaeological Survey of India has begun repair work on the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. Despite a three-month timeline, efforts are being made to expedite the process. Repairs will proceed without disrupting temple rituals or devotee visits, except on weekends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:17 IST
Banke Bihari temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) commenced repair work on the 'Ratna Bhandar' at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, as announced by state officials on Tuesday.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan highlighted that the repairs began at 1 pm and will extend until 6 pm. The ASI has proposed a three-month timeline for the project, although ministers have urged quicker completion.

ASI Superintending Archaeologist D B Garnayak elaborated that scaffolding setup precedes plaster removal, cleaning, and repair of old beams and cracked stones. This renovation excludes Saturdays, Sundays, and other holidays to accommodate the influx of devotees, and it follows the Ratna Bhandar's reopening in July after 46 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

