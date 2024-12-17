ISEE 2024: Elevating Innovations in India

The ISEE 2024 Expo, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, celebrated its conclusion with notable advancements in the elevator and escalator industry. This premier event underscored India's growing reputation as a hub for global innovation and sourcing.

Inaugurated by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, a stalwart in real estate, the event hosted over 200 exhibitors presenting cutting-edge technology aimed at robust infrastructure and real estate growth. The expo emphasized the importance of workforce upskilling to sustain industry growth.

With diverse participation from nations like Turkey and Germany, ISEE 2024 maintained a global focus. Upcoming international ventures, such as ISEE Africa in Nairobi, signal ambitious growth and a commitment to global industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)