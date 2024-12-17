Left Menu

ISEE 2024: Elevating Innovations in India

The second edition of ISEE 2024 concluded at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, showcasing advancements in the elevator and escalator industry. With influential speakers and groundbreaking exhibits, the event highlighted India's role as a global leader in innovation and sourcing. Future ventures include ISEE Africa and a third edition in New Delhi.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ISEE 2024 Expo, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, celebrated its conclusion with notable advancements in the elevator and escalator industry. This premier event underscored India's growing reputation as a hub for global innovation and sourcing.

Inaugurated by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, a stalwart in real estate, the event hosted over 200 exhibitors presenting cutting-edge technology aimed at robust infrastructure and real estate growth. The expo emphasized the importance of workforce upskilling to sustain industry growth.

With diverse participation from nations like Turkey and Germany, ISEE 2024 maintained a global focus. Upcoming international ventures, such as ISEE Africa in Nairobi, signal ambitious growth and a commitment to global industry standards.

