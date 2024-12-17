Maharashtra Government Withdraws Tree Felling Amendment Bill

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw a controversial amendment bill aimed at increasing penalties for the illegal felling of trees. Originally, the bill proposed raising fines from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the need to reevaluate the bill's implications, especially in rural regions.

Fadnavis informed the legislative assembly that while the proposal was initially thought to apply mainly to urban areas, it in fact encompassed rural regions as well, which led to the decision to table the amendment. The chief minister cited updated definitions of urban areas that now include Nagar Panchayats and new townships.

Representatives such as Shiv Sena's Bhaskar Jadhav expressed concern since tree cutting in rural areas often correlates with agricultural practices or economic necessity. His view was echoed by NCP's Shekhar Nikam, who called for the exclusion of rural locales from the bill. Meanwhile, a separate bill was passed to expand the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust's trustee board and executive terms in Mumbai.

