Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Withdraws Tree Felling Amendment Bill

The Maharashtra government retracted a proposed amendment bill that sought a significant increase in penalties for illegal tree felling. The decision followed concerns over the bill's impact on rural areas. The assembly also passed a bill to expand the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust's board and extend leadership terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:26 IST
Maharashtra Government Withdraws Tree Felling Amendment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw a controversial amendment bill aimed at increasing penalties for the illegal felling of trees. Originally, the bill proposed raising fines from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the need to reevaluate the bill's implications, especially in rural regions.

Fadnavis informed the legislative assembly that while the proposal was initially thought to apply mainly to urban areas, it in fact encompassed rural regions as well, which led to the decision to table the amendment. The chief minister cited updated definitions of urban areas that now include Nagar Panchayats and new townships.

Representatives such as Shiv Sena's Bhaskar Jadhav expressed concern since tree cutting in rural areas often correlates with agricultural practices or economic necessity. His view was echoed by NCP's Shekhar Nikam, who called for the exclusion of rural locales from the bill. Meanwhile, a separate bill was passed to expand the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust's trustee board and executive terms in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024