The world of Indian classical music mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Zakir Hussain. The legendary tabla master passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. His passing leaves a void that, according to singer Falu, can never truly be filled.

Falu, a Grammy-award winning Indian-American singer, expressed her shock at the news, describing Hussain as the 'sun' of Indian classical music. She recalled an awe-inspiring moment when she met him at the Grammy awards earlier this year, highlighting his unparalleled influence in the music industry.

Zakir Hussain, celebrated for his immense contributions, was the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards in one night. His legacy is a driving force for many musicians, like Falu, who remembers his advice to never stop creating and honing their craft, a mantra she holds dear.

