Left Menu

Sun Sets on Indian Classical Music: Zakir Hussain Remembered

Indian classical music has lost a legend with the passing of Zakir Hussain. Grammy winner Falu describes a void left by his death, honoring his legacy and influence. As a Grammy-winning musician, Hussain inspired many, guiding them on their musical journey and leaving an indelible mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:36 IST
Sun Sets on Indian Classical Music: Zakir Hussain Remembered
Zakir Hussain

The world of Indian classical music mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Zakir Hussain. The legendary tabla master passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. His passing leaves a void that, according to singer Falu, can never truly be filled.

Falu, a Grammy-award winning Indian-American singer, expressed her shock at the news, describing Hussain as the 'sun' of Indian classical music. She recalled an awe-inspiring moment when she met him at the Grammy awards earlier this year, highlighting his unparalleled influence in the music industry.

Zakir Hussain, celebrated for his immense contributions, was the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards in one night. His legacy is a driving force for many musicians, like Falu, who remembers his advice to never stop creating and honing their craft, a mantra she holds dear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024