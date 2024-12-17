Sun Sets on Indian Classical Music: Zakir Hussain Remembered
Indian classical music has lost a legend with the passing of Zakir Hussain. Grammy winner Falu describes a void left by his death, honoring his legacy and influence. As a Grammy-winning musician, Hussain inspired many, guiding them on their musical journey and leaving an indelible mark.
The world of Indian classical music mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Zakir Hussain. The legendary tabla master passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. His passing leaves a void that, according to singer Falu, can never truly be filled.
Falu, a Grammy-award winning Indian-American singer, expressed her shock at the news, describing Hussain as the 'sun' of Indian classical music. She recalled an awe-inspiring moment when she met him at the Grammy awards earlier this year, highlighting his unparalleled influence in the music industry.
Zakir Hussain, celebrated for his immense contributions, was the first Indian to win three Grammy Awards in one night. His legacy is a driving force for many musicians, like Falu, who remembers his advice to never stop creating and honing their craft, a mantra she holds dear.
