Bhatkhande's Musical Legacy: From Vision to University

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the university status for Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, crediting a 1940 letter by Rabindranath Tagore. The institute, founded in 1926 by Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, was officially recognized as a university in 2022, fulfilling Tagore and Bhatkhande's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has been granted university status, a decision inspired by a 1940 letter penned by Rabindranath Tagore. The announcement was made during the institute's centenary celebrations in Lucknow.

Adityanath highlighted the historical significance of the institute, originally founded in 1926 by Pt. Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande. He explained that various governments had been hesitant to bestow university status until 2022, when his administration recognized the institute as per Tagore and Bhatkhande's vision.

Initially named Marris College of Music, the institute was renamed Bhatkhande College of Hindustani Music in 1966. Further transformations led to it becoming a deemed university in 2000, and, eventually, Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in June 2022, aiming to encompass a wide array of art forms.

