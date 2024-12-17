Rhythms and Reverence: Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain Through Kolkata's Tabla Artisans
Tributes pour in for Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away in San Francisco. Kolkata's tabla makers and classical musicians recount their cherished memories with Hussain, highlighting his appreciation for their craftsmanship despite his global stature. His gentle demeanor and deep respect left an indelible mark on many.
Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing in San Francisco has brought a flood of tributes from Kolkata, where local tabla makers and classical musicians fondly remembered their interactions with the maestro, acknowledging his genuine respect for their craft.
Shyamal Kumar Das, a renowned tabla maker from south Kolkata, recalled his long-standing friendship with Hussain, who was known for his modesty and appreciation of fine craftsmanship. Das shared memories of a chance meeting at a concert over two decades ago that initiated their bond.
Hussain, a global ambassador of the tabla, was known for his gracious words like 'Bahut Achchha' to encourage artisans, even when instruments did not meet his expectations. His passing leaves a deep void in the world of classical music, as evidenced by heartfelt tributes from musicians across generations.
