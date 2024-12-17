Rhythms and Reverence: Remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain Through Kolkata's Tabla Artisans

Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing in San Francisco has brought a flood of tributes from Kolkata, where local tabla makers and classical musicians fondly remembered their interactions with the maestro, acknowledging his genuine respect for their craft.

Shyamal Kumar Das, a renowned tabla maker from south Kolkata, recalled his long-standing friendship with Hussain, who was known for his modesty and appreciation of fine craftsmanship. Das shared memories of a chance meeting at a concert over two decades ago that initiated their bond.

Hussain, a global ambassador of the tabla, was known for his gracious words like 'Bahut Achchha' to encourage artisans, even when instruments did not meet his expectations. His passing leaves a deep void in the world of classical music, as evidenced by heartfelt tributes from musicians across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)