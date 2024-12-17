Left Menu

Conor McGregor's Next Big Bout: Exhibition Match with Logan Paul

Conor McGregor announces a preliminary agreement to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in India. The former UFC champion shares the news following a recent legal verdict against him. Logan Paul, with limited boxing experience, previously faced Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:27 IST
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial arts fighter and former UFC champion, has announced a preliminary deal to enter the boxing ring against American social media influencer Logan Paul. The exhibition match is set to take place in India, McGregor revealed on his social media platform, though specific dates remain unconfirmed.

This announcement follows McGregor's recent legal challenges. A jury in Ireland's High Court ruled he must pay damages for an assault charge dating back to 2018. Despite these legal issues, McGregor is looking to restart his fighting career.

Logan Paul, known for his social media presence and recent forays into boxing, has faced legendary fighters such as Floyd Mayweather. Although Paul has gone the distance in exhibition matches, his lack of extensive professional fighting experience will be a key factor in the upcoming bout against McGregor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

