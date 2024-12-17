Left Menu

Liverpool FC's Legendary Revamp: Bill Shankly Drama Series in Development

A new drama series brings together sports and cinema by focusing on Liverpool FC's famous manager, Bill Shankly. The series, written by Jack Thorne, explores Shankly's impact on the club during the 1960s, turning it into a global powerhouse. Filming will take place in Liverpool and Anfield.

Liverpool FC logo. (Picture: X/@LFC). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool FC, an iconic name in soccer, is all set to receive a dramatic TV adaptation. According to Deadline, this upcoming series will spotlight the legendary manager Bill Shankly, whose leadership elevated Liverpool from the old Second Division to international renown.

With a script penned by Jack Thorne, known for HBO's His Dark Materials, the series will delve into Shankly's transformative years at the helm. During his tenure, Liverpool secured three First Division Championships, two FA Cups, and several other titles.

Set amid the cultural boom of 1960s Liverpool, the drama will be filmed at the historic Anfield stadium. Additionally, Shankly's granddaughter, Karen Gill, a noted author on Shankly, is actively participating in the project, enhancing its authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

