Liverpool FC's Legendary Revamp: Bill Shankly Drama Series in Development

Liverpool FC, an iconic name in soccer, is all set to receive a dramatic TV adaptation. According to Deadline, this upcoming series will spotlight the legendary manager Bill Shankly, whose leadership elevated Liverpool from the old Second Division to international renown.

With a script penned by Jack Thorne, known for HBO's His Dark Materials, the series will delve into Shankly's transformative years at the helm. During his tenure, Liverpool secured three First Division Championships, two FA Cups, and several other titles.

Set amid the cultural boom of 1960s Liverpool, the drama will be filmed at the historic Anfield stadium. Additionally, Shankly's granddaughter, Karen Gill, a noted author on Shankly, is actively participating in the project, enhancing its authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)