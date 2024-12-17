Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco Star in 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen'

Actors Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco are set to captivate audiences in the upcoming horror series 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.' According to Variety, the show is the brainchild of creator Haley Z. Boston, with the acclaimed Duffer brothers serving as executive producers.

Expressing her enthusiasm on Instagram, Morrone declared, 'ITS OFFICIAL! Something Very *Good* Is Going To Happen. The creatives behind this are A++ genius.' Her excitement suggests that audiences are in for a thrilling experience, as she teased the compelling scripts and hinted at the suspenseful narrative awaiting viewers.

Weronika Tofilska, fresh from an Emmy nomination for her work on Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer,' joins as an executive producer and will helm four episodes. The show's official logline describes it as an 'atmospheric horror series' centered around a bride and groom in the days leading up to their fated wedding, ensuring viewers are kept on edge.

Morrone, celebrated for her Emmy-nominated role in 'Daisy Jones & The Six', will also appear in the second season of 'The Night Manager.' Meanwhile, DiMarco, known for his part in HBO's 'The White Lotus,' is set to feature in Amazon's 'Overcompensating.'

(With inputs from agencies.)