Left Menu

Driving Design: Shaping India's Automotive Future at INDEA Debate 2024

The INDEA Debate 2024, in collaboration with XLRI-Delhi NCR, addressed India's need for a distinctive automotive design language rooted in its culture. Featuring eminent speakers, the debate highlighted the importance of creating a national design identity and was live-streamed for widespread access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:34 IST
Driving Design: Shaping India's Automotive Future at INDEA Debate 2024
  • Country:
  • India

The INDEA Debate 2024, hosted by the Indian School for Design of Automobiles and XLRI-Delhi NCR, took place at the India Habitat Centre, exploring the urgent need for a unique design DNA in India's automotive sector. The event gathered leading voices in automotive design to delve into India's cultural and design heritage.

The discussion, inaugurated by esteemed figures including Shri Sasmit Patra and Retd. Justice Indira Banerjee, featured an influential panel moderated by Avik Chattopadhyay. Speakers discussed the potential for India to create its own identity in the global automotive industry through a design language that reflects the nation's ethos.

Participants engaged in a dialogue that emphasized innovation and purposeful design, vital for shaping India's future in mobility. The debate's insights will be compiled into a white paper, aimed at fueling further conversations and initiatives in Indian automotive design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024