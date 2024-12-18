Driving Design: Shaping India's Automotive Future at INDEA Debate 2024

The INDEA Debate 2024, hosted by the Indian School for Design of Automobiles and XLRI-Delhi NCR, took place at the India Habitat Centre, exploring the urgent need for a unique design DNA in India's automotive sector. The event gathered leading voices in automotive design to delve into India's cultural and design heritage.

The discussion, inaugurated by esteemed figures including Shri Sasmit Patra and Retd. Justice Indira Banerjee, featured an influential panel moderated by Avik Chattopadhyay. Speakers discussed the potential for India to create its own identity in the global automotive industry through a design language that reflects the nation's ethos.

Participants engaged in a dialogue that emphasized innovation and purposeful design, vital for shaping India's future in mobility. The debate's insights will be compiled into a white paper, aimed at fueling further conversations and initiatives in Indian automotive design.

