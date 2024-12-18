Laapataa Ladies Misses Oscars; Santosh Shines

India's official Oscar entry, 'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao, failed to make it to the shortlist for the 97th Academy Awards. Nonetheless, the Hindi film 'Santosh', helmed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, advanced to the next round, representing the UK.

A total of 85 countries or regions had films submitted for eligibility in the prestigious International Feature Film category this year. The final nominations are eagerly awaited, with an announcement expected on January 17.

While Aamir Khan Productions expressed disappointment about 'Laapataa Ladies' exclusion, they were grateful for the support received. Meanwhile, the team of 'Santosh' expressed joy at being shortlisted. This film, a crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh, intricately explores class and caste themes through the lens of a newly widowed police constable.

