Laapataa Ladies Misses Oscars; Santosh Shines

India's Oscar entry 'Laapataa Ladies' failed to make the Oscars shortlist, while Sandhya Suri's 'Santosh' has progressed, representing the UK. The final nominations will be revealed on January 17. The Academy received films from 85 regions for the Best International Feature category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:24 IST
India's official Oscar entry, 'Laapataa Ladies', directed by Kiran Rao, failed to make it to the shortlist for the 97th Academy Awards. Nonetheless, the Hindi film 'Santosh', helmed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, advanced to the next round, representing the UK.

A total of 85 countries or regions had films submitted for eligibility in the prestigious International Feature Film category this year. The final nominations are eagerly awaited, with an announcement expected on January 17.

While Aamir Khan Productions expressed disappointment about 'Laapataa Ladies' exclusion, they were grateful for the support received. Meanwhile, the team of 'Santosh' expressed joy at being shortlisted. This film, a crime drama set in Uttar Pradesh, intricately explores class and caste themes through the lens of a newly widowed police constable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

