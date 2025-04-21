Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Demands Repeal of Controversial Waqf Law

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has called for the repeal of the amended Waqf law, criticizing it as unconstitutional. They urged people to join the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's campaign against the legislation. The organization also condemned recent government actions and international issues, advocating for justice and constitutional protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:59 IST
The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has taken a firm stand against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, urging for its immediate repeal. The organization has labeled the legislation as 'unconstitutional, unjust, and discriminatory' and is rallying public support for a campaign spearheaded by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The Supreme Court has been assured by the Centre that no waqf properties, categorized under 'waqf by user,' will be denotified and appointments to the central waqf council are halted until the next court hearing in May. However, the Jamaat remains adamantly opposed to the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf councils and boards.

The Muslim organization has voiced broader concerns, criticizing economic injustices and global conflicts, particularly in Palestine. They are seeking widespread awareness and advocacy, appealing to democratic institutions and civil society to push back against legislative and constitutional violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

