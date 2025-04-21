Tragic End: Bihar Policeman Found Dead

A sub-inspector of police was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Monday, according to officials.

The deceased, Parmeshwar Paswan, originally hailed from Supaul district and was serving at Vanavar Police Station.

Paswan was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary findings suggest suicide, yet the precise cause is still undetermined, said Sanjeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jehanabad. A detailed investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)