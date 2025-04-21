Left Menu

Tragic End: Bihar Policeman Found Dead

Parmeshwar Paswan, a sub-inspector at Vanavar Police Station in Bihar, was found dead at his home. The suspected suicide is under investigation as the exact cause remains unclear. Officials confirmed he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:01 IST
sub-inspector
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector of police was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Monday, according to officials.

The deceased, Parmeshwar Paswan, originally hailed from Supaul district and was serving at Vanavar Police Station.

Paswan was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary findings suggest suicide, yet the precise cause is still undetermined, said Sanjeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jehanabad. A detailed investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

